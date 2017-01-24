NJ TRANSIT Trains Back On Track After Whipping Winds Downed Power Lines In Linden

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — NJ TRANSIT officials warned riders to be prepared for a crowded Tuesday morning commute due to earlier weather-related damage.

Trains are running on or close to schedule Tuesday after crews worked through the rain overnight to repair a series of mangled power lines in Linden. Whipping winds from a powerful nor’easter downed the electrical wires Monday, taking several train tracks out of service.

NJ TRANSIT suspended service on the Northeast Corridor and the New Jersey Coast Line and Amtrak was forced to suspend service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in New Jersey for the same reason.

“Amtrak personnel worked to clear the wires as quickly as possible however power was lost to the signal system forcing trains to proceed at dramatically reduced speed through the area,” NJ TRANSIT said in a statement. “This resulted in numerous trains being delayed at both Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station with significant crowding at stations along that route.”

Frustrated travelers took to Twitter Monday night to complain about the long delays and crowded conditions. Others were left stranded at New York’s Penn Station.

“I was trying to get to Newark , New Jersey, but everything seems gridlocked,” said commuter Chris Torbitt. “I have no idea what’s happening.”

Service was restored by 5:30 p.m. Monday, but the delays lingered well into the night.

Bus and light rail service is expected to have a normal morning rush Tuesday, with the exception of bus service to and from Warwick, New York, which will originate and terminate at Greenwood Lake Park & Ride due to weather-related road conditions.

Bus Route No. 196 will also not service Skyline Drive for the same reason.

NJ TRANSIT says the Atlantic City Rail Line remains suspended between the Philadelphia 30th Street station and Cherry Hill due to the Delair Bridge being stuck in the open position.

