Tri-State Area Faces Day Of High Winds, Rain & Coastal Flooding

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Tri-State area is facing a day of powerful winds and rain that could pose problems.

A high wind warning is in effect Monday for east or northeast winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

Forecasters say the strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon into the early evening and say the winds could down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are already being reported throughout the Tri-State area.

Coastal flood advisories and warnings are also in effect across the area.

Coastal Storm to bring heavy rain, high winds, & flooding to NYC on 1/23. https://t.co/4ayVCLm9YG — NYCEM (@nycoem) January 23, 2017

In New Jersey, the weather is keeping the Cape May-Lewes ferry at its dock. Officials canceled all trips on Monday because of the high winds and rough seas.

The boats ply the waters between Cape May in New Jersey and Lewes, Delaware.

The storm hitting the Tri-State area is part of the vast storm system tore through the Southeast over the weekend, spawning apparent tornadoes, pulverizing mobile homes and leaving at least 18 people dead.

One of the apparent tornadoes slammed Adel, Georgia early Sunday, leveling a mobile home park and killing seven people.

“We was laying in bed and it felt like I was in a blender,” resident Frankie Addison said.

Another twister flipped a trailer trapping a Georgia woman inside her home. A neighbor came to the rescue.

“There’s a reason she’s still here, so I hope she figures out what that is, because she shouldn’t be,” the neighbor, Hylos Barrett, said.

Another tornado tore through southern Mississippi on Saturday, killing four people and leaving a 25-mile radius of damage in its wake.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed two tornadoes struck South Carolina over the weekend.

