Fair Lawn Man Identified As Victim Of Deadly Shooting At Paterson Gas Station

January 24, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Al Jones, First Avenue Gas, Paterson police, Ruskin Magademov

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials have identified a man who was fatally shot at a Paterson gas station on Monday night.

Ruskin Magademov, 57, of Fair Lawn was killed at around 6 p.m. Monday at First Avenue Gas.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, Paterson Police responded to the 911 call at the station on Rt. 20 near the Maple Ave bridge, and found the victim lying on the ground.

Will Claudio trained Magademov, and warned him to watch out.

“When I was working here, I used to stay out here more than in the booth because I didn’t want to get cornered,” he said, “Over here it’s all cash, no credit card, no nothing. You’re always walking around with a lot of money on you.”

A motive for the killing has not been released. Surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing the scene with a gas can in one hand and a rifle in the other.

