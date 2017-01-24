Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick Next Week

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat sometime next week.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he’ll be “making my decision this week” and “we’ll be announcing it next week.”

“We have some outstanding candidates,” the president said. “And we’ll pick a truly great Supreme Court justice.”

Trump made the comments while signing several executive orders at the White House, including ones advancing the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL pipeline, CBS New reported.

The Supreme Court has only had eight justices since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. President Barack Obama nominated a replacement but Republicans in the Senate refused to bring the choice up for a vote.

“The president has invited the Democratic leader, the chairman and ranking members of the Judiciary Committee and myself to the White House this afternoon to begin to meet with him regarding the Supreme Court vacancy as part of his ongoing consultations with members of the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “I appreciate the president soliciting our advice on this important matter.”

During his campaign, Trump publicly identified nearly two dozen candidates for the vacancy.

