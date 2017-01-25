Looking Back At Giants, Jets Who Were Pro Bowl Regulars

Happening Now: MTA Board Decides On Fare Hike | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

January 25, 2017
New York Giants, New York Jets, Pro Bowl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As four Giants and one Jet prepare for Sunday’s Pro Bowl, we take a look back at the members of Big Blue and Gang Green who were frequent visitors to the NFL’s annual all-star game.

Here are the 15 Giants and Jets who were selected to at least five Pro Bowls during their careers.

Giants

JESSIE ARMSTEAD, LB (5)

Jessie Armstead

The Giants’ Jessie Armstead tries to tackle the Bears’ Marcus Robinson on Sept. 17, 2000 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport)

Years: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001
Note: Armstead wasn’t drafted until the eighth round in 1993 and spent his first few seasons with the Giants as a special teams ace and backup linebacker.

JIMMY PATTON, DB (5)
Years: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962
Note: Patton led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 1958 and still ranks second in franchise history with 52.

ANDY ROBUSTELLI, DE (5)
Years: 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961
Note: The Hall of Famer actually played in seven Pro Bowls — two with the Rams before joining the Giants.

BRAD VAN PELT, LB (5)
Years: 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980
Note: A member of the famed “Crunch Bunch” linebacking corps, Van Pelt only played on one winning team in his 11 seasons with the Giants.

MICHAEL STRAHAN, DE (7)

Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan in 1999 (Photo by Ezra O. ShawAllsport)

Years: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005
Note: The Hall of Famer is the Giants’ all-time sacks leader with 141.5 and holds the NFL’s single-season sack record — 22.5 in 2001. He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year that season.

FRANK GIFFORD, HB/FL/DB (8)

Frank Gifford

New York Giants great Frank Gifford

Years: 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1963
Note: The Hall of Famer made the Pro Bowl as both an offensive back and defensive back.

EMLEN TUNNELL, DB (8)
Years: 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957
Note: He was selected to a ninth Pro Bowl with the Packers in 1959.

ROSEY BROWN, OT (9)
Years: 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1965
Note: Brown was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975.

HARRY CARSON, LB (9)

Harry Carson

Giants linebacker Harry Carson plays against the Falcons on Oct. 14, 1984, at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium. (Photo by Gin Ellis/Getty Images)

Years: 1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987
Note: The Hall of Famer led the Giants in tackles six times and was one of the best run-stopping linebackers of his era.

LAWRENCE TAYLOR, LB (10)

Linebacker Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lawrence Taylor (Photo Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

Years: 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990
Note: You could go on and on listing LT’s accomplishments, but this one is probably the most impressive: He’s the only defensive player in the last 44 years to be voted league MVP.

Jets

MARK GASTINEAU, DE (5)

Mark Gastineau (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Mark Gastineau (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Years: 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985
Note: Gastineau led the NFL in sacks in back-to-back seasons (19 in 1983, 22 in 1984).

MARVIN POWELL, OT (5)
Years: 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983
Note: Powell also was a first-team All-Pro in 1979, 1981 and 1982.

DARRELLE REVIS, CB (5)

Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets defends a pass intended for Phillip Dorsett #15 of the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 21, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Jets’ Darrelle Revis defends a pass intended for the Colts’ Phillip Dorsett on Sept. 21, 2015, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Years: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015
Note: Revis also went to the Pro Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2013 and New England in 2014.

KEVIN MAWAE, C/G (6)

Kevin Mawae (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kevin Mawae (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Years: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004
Note: In all, Mawae was selected to eight Pro Bowls, including two with the Tennessee Titans.

NICK MANGOLD, C (7)

Nick Mangold (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Nick Mangold (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Years: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015
Note: Mangold is currently the longest-tenured Jet.

IN ALL FAIRNESS …

There were a few other Jets who were regulars in the days of the AFL All-Star Game. Quarterback Joe Namath was selected for that honor four times (1965, 1967, 1968, 1969) and appeared in the 1972 Pro Bowl. Linebacker Larry Grantham was a five-time AFL All-Star (1962, 1963, 1964, 1966 and 1969). And offensive tackle Winston Hill was selected to four AFL All-Star Games (1964, 1967, 1968 and 1969) and four consecutive Pro Bowls (1970-73).

