Looking Back At Giants, Jets Who Were Pro Bowl Regulars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As four Giants and one Jet prepare for Sunday’s Pro Bowl, we take a look back at the members of Big Blue and Gang Green who were frequent visitors to the NFL’s annual all-star game.

Here are the 15 Giants and Jets who were selected to at least five Pro Bowls during their careers.

Giants

JESSIE ARMSTEAD, LB (5)



Years: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001

Note: Armstead wasn’t drafted until the eighth round in 1993 and spent his first few seasons with the Giants as a special teams ace and backup linebacker.

JIMMY PATTON, DB (5)

Years: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962

Note: Patton led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 1958 and still ranks second in franchise history with 52.

ANDY ROBUSTELLI, DE (5)

Years: 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961

Note: The Hall of Famer actually played in seven Pro Bowls — two with the Rams before joining the Giants.

BRAD VAN PELT, LB (5)

Years: 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980

Note: A member of the famed “Crunch Bunch” linebacking corps, Van Pelt only played on one winning team in his 11 seasons with the Giants.

MICHAEL STRAHAN, DE (7)



Years: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005

Note: The Hall of Famer is the Giants’ all-time sacks leader with 141.5 and holds the NFL’s single-season sack record — 22.5 in 2001. He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year that season.

FRANK GIFFORD, HB/FL/DB (8)



Years: 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1963

Note: The Hall of Famer made the Pro Bowl as both an offensive back and defensive back.

EMLEN TUNNELL, DB (8)

Years: 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957

Note: He was selected to a ninth Pro Bowl with the Packers in 1959.

ROSEY BROWN, OT (9)

Years: 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1965

Note: Brown was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975.

HARRY CARSON, LB (9)

Years: 1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987

Note: The Hall of Famer led the Giants in tackles six times and was one of the best run-stopping linebackers of his era.

LAWRENCE TAYLOR, LB (10)



Years: 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990

Note: You could go on and on listing LT’s accomplishments, but this one is probably the most impressive: He’s the only defensive player in the last 44 years to be voted league MVP.

Jets

MARK GASTINEAU, DE (5)



Years: 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985

Note: Gastineau led the NFL in sacks in back-to-back seasons (19 in 1983, 22 in 1984).

MARVIN POWELL, OT (5)

Years: 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983

Note: Powell also was a first-team All-Pro in 1979, 1981 and 1982.

DARRELLE REVIS, CB (5)



Years: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015

Note: Revis also went to the Pro Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2013 and New England in 2014.

KEVIN MAWAE, C/G (6)



Years: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004

Note: In all, Mawae was selected to eight Pro Bowls, including two with the Tennessee Titans.

NICK MANGOLD, C (7)



Years: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015

Note: Mangold is currently the longest-tenured Jet.

IN ALL FAIRNESS …

There were a few other Jets who were regulars in the days of the AFL All-Star Game. Quarterback Joe Namath was selected for that honor four times (1965, 1967, 1968, 1969) and appeared in the 1972 Pro Bowl. Linebacker Larry Grantham was a five-time AFL All-Star (1962, 1963, 1964, 1966 and 1969). And offensive tackle Winston Hill was selected to four AFL All-Star Games (1964, 1967, 1968 and 1969) and four consecutive Pro Bowls (1970-73).