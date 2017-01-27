Back Stories: Challenger Space Shuttle Explodes, Killing 7 Crew Members

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
The explosion of the Challenger space shuttle on January 28, 1986 resulted in the death of seven crew members. Millions heard the tragedy unfold live on the radio as CBS Radio’s Christopher Glenn watched the launch in Cape Canaveral. WCBS anchor Wayne Cabot remembers Glenn’s newscast in this WCBS Back Story.
Listen to additional archive audio.