Report: Jets To Hire Hall Of Famer Kevin Greene As OLB Coach

January 27, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Greene, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)The Jets are reportedly expected to hire Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as their outside linebackers coach.

Citing sources, the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reported on the imminent hire Friday.

Greene will replace Mark Collins, who was one of five Jets assistants fired after the team’s 5-11 season. Collins has since been hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebackers coach.

Greene, 54, served as the Green Bay Packers’ outside linebackers coach from 2009-13, where he helped mold Clay Matthews into an instant star. Greene stepped down after the 2013 season to focus on other pursuits and spend more time with his children.

Greene played 15 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He was a five-time Pro Bowler who amassed 160 sacks — third most all-time among linebackers. He led the league in sacks twice — in 1994 with the Steelers and in 1996 with the Panthers.

Greene, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, will coach a unit that includes Jordan Jenkins and Lorenzo Mauldin. Defensive end Sheldon Richardson also saw some time at outside linebacker in 2016.

The Jets were 29th in the league with just 27 sacks last season.

