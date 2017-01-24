Report: Jets Offensive Coordinator Candidates Include Ex-Texans Assistant, Saints WR Coach

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two more names have emerged in the Jets’ search for an offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN, the Jets have expressed interest in former Houston Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey and New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach John Morton.

The Jets could interview Godsey, 38, this week at the Senior Bowl, ESPN reported. The Texans and Godsey mutually parted ways after the team’s playoff loss at New England earlier this month. In his two seasons as Houston’s offensive coordinator, Godsey’s units ranked 19th and 29th in the NFL. He previously served as Houston’s quarterbacks coach and the Patriots’ tight ends coach.

Morton has spent the past two years with the Saints. This past season, New Orleans had two wide receivers (Brandin Cooks and rookie Michael Thomas) who had more than 1,100 yards.

Morton, 47, previously spent three seasons as the 49ers’ wide receivers coach, and he was the offensive coordinator at Southern California from 2009-11.

Gang Green is looking for a new playcaller after Chan Gailey announced his retirement following two seasons with the team. Hiring Gailey’s replacement is an important decision for head coach Todd Bowles, who could find himself out of a job if the Jets struggle again next season.

New York (5-11) had the league’s 26th-ranked offense in 2016 and enters the offseason with many questions, the biggest being who will start at quarterback.

The Jets already have interviewed Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for the position. They also had sought permission to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for the job, but their request was denied.