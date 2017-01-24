Developing: Car On Fire On Manhattan Bridge | Watch Live | Check Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Report: Jets Offensive Coordinator Candidates Include Ex-Texans Assistant, Saints WR Coach

January 24, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: George Godsey, John Morton, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two more names have emerged in the Jets’ search for an offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN, the Jets have expressed interest in former Houston Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey and New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach John Morton.

The Jets could interview Godsey, 38, this week at the Senior Bowl, ESPN reported. The Texans and Godsey mutually parted ways after the team’s playoff loss at New England earlier this month. In his two seasons as Houston’s offensive coordinator, Godsey’s units ranked 19th and 29th in the NFL. He previously served as Houston’s quarterbacks coach and the Patriots’ tight ends coach.

Morton has spent the past two years with the Saints. This past season, New Orleans had two wide receivers (Brandin Cooks and rookie Michael Thomas) who had more than 1,100 yards.

Morton, 47, previously spent three seasons as the 49ers’ wide receivers coach, and he was the offensive coordinator at Southern California from 2009-11.

Gang Green is looking for a new playcaller after Chan Gailey announced his retirement following two seasons with the team. Hiring Gailey’s replacement is an important decision for head coach Todd Bowles, who could find himself out of a job if the Jets struggle again next season.

New York (5-11) had the league’s 26th-ranked offense in 2016 and enters the offseason with many questions, the biggest being who will start at quarterback.

The Jets already have interviewed Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for the position. They also had sought permission to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for the job, but their request was denied.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia