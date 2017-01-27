Police Question 31-Year-Old Son Of Missing Bronx Woman

January 27, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Joan Viau, Joseph Garcia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning the 31-year-old son of a Bronx woman who has been missing for days.

Joan Viau, a 52-year-old mother of two, hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon, when she took her 31-year-old son for treatment at a VA facility in Kingsbridge.

That son, Joseph Garcia, is now under arrest, charged with grand larceny for allegedly using his mother’s credit card after she went missing, CBS2’s Jessica Moore. Police are questioning Garcia, who they call “a person of interest” in the case.

Police did not say where the credit card was used or what was purchased.

Police say Viau’s boyfriend of 15 years reported her missing on Wednesday, telling investigators he found her car parked on East 223rd Street. Sources tell CBS2 investigators found a bloody hand print in the car and blood in Viau’s apartment, along with her cellphone and purse.

“I think something happened, real bad,” Viau’s boyfriend said.

“I can’t sleep, I can barely eat. It’s terrifying,” Viau’s other son, Nicholas Duverge, told CBS2 on Thursday night.

Police and homicide detectives have been swarming Viau’s building on Carlisle Place in search of clues, and neighbors said they’re starting to get worried.

“Well this is the Bronx so things happen out here,” neighbor Troy Barber said. “I don’t know what happened or how she went about being missing but it’s just you can’t find person and there’s blood around for evidence.

“I’m just hoping and praying that everything turns out OK and it’s nothing of what anyone is thinking that might bad,” neighbor Damaris Ruiz said.

Viau is 5’7″ 135-lbs with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

