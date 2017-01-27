CBS2_header-logo
Crooks: NYCFC Hunting For A DP, Saunders Traded To Orlando City

German Star Khedira Is Not Coming To The City; Midfielder Diskerud May Be On His Way Out, Too January 27, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC

By Glenn Crooks
On Monday, New York City Football Club started its preseason journey ahead of the 2017 season, along with the other 21 clubs in Major League Soccer.

While not among the players in the Jacksonville, Florida camp, it appears that City is close to adding quality South American Alexander Callens. The Peruvian National Team center back was reportedly in Manhattan at NYCFC’s offices on Thursday and is expected to sign with the club, assuming that he passes a physical.

“He’s one of the players we have identified as a good player that can do really well for us,” head coach Patrick Vieira said on Thursday after training. “There is nothing more we can say about it — I have no confirmation to make yet.”

Meanwhile, the saga of Mix Diskerud persisted. Diskerud did not report to begin the preseason, as he and his agent are attempting to secure more playing time elsewhere.

“We are trying to give him time to find a team where he can play more often,” said Vieira, who could not confirm reports that Diskerud was in Norway to search for a new club. “If he doesn’t find a team, then we have to speak to (sporting director) Claudio (Reyna), because of course he is under contract with us and he would have to come back.”

Diskerud started nine of the first 12 matches in 2016 and then evaporated from first team consideration over the last two thirds of the season plus playoffs.

Goalkeeper Josh Saunders was traded to Orlando City on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Saunders started all but two regular season matches in both 2015 and 2016 for New York City, but was replaced in the ’16 regular season finale against Columbus and didn’t play in either playoff game against Toronto FC.

The offseason acquisition of Sean Johnson was a clear indicator that Saunders was expendable and with the departure of Frank Lampard, City also has an available Designated Player slot that is normally reserved for elite internationals.

“We are trying to bring a player in as soon as possible,” Vieira said. “We are having conversations with some clubs and some players. Hopefully, we can finalize it as soon as possible.”

Even though his two current DPs (David Villa, 35 years old; Andrea Pirlo, 37) are at an age where performances tend to decline, Vieira indicated that age will not be the overriding decision.

“Age is not a problem for me,” said the 40-year-old Vieira, who retired from playing over five years ago. “We are just looking for the talent, players who make a difference and help us win games. The quality of the player we want is difficult to find, we have a few on the table. Hopefully we sign someone as soon as possible.”

German international Sami Khedira, however, is not a candidate.

“He is not one of the players we are targeting,” said Vieira, confirming the tweet from Jan. 15. “He’s playing on one of the biggest clubs in the world and he has no interest in leaving Juventus.”

The attention for Vieira and his technical staff is focused on the 28 players in camp, which includes four trialists (Connor Brandt, Michael Farfan, John Stertzer, Roberto Louima), four unsigned draft picks (Kwame Awuah, Jalen Brown, Chris Wingate, Michael Degraffenreidt), and contracted Generation Adidas winger Jonathan Lewis from the University of Akron.

“The way we want to play, (Lewis) can really express his talent,” Vieira said. “Obviously, between the college and MLS there is a massive gap. That’s why I will have to be patient with him. I will have to give him more time to understand what I want from a winger.”

Vieira articulated a similar tolerance a year ago when he was instructing Khiry Shelton on the finer points of the wide attackers in a 4-3-3 system.

“He will challenge Khiry, he will challenge Jack (Harrison),” the Arsenal legend said. “What I really like is that he’s not shy at all. He’s got a strong personality and a really high self-confidence which I really quite like.”

NYCFC will face Jacksonville University in a scrimmage game on Feb. 2 before the team flies to Guayaquil, Ecuador for the first official friendly on Feb. 8 against Emelec. The match in Ecuador’s largest city will be streamed live on nycfc.com and mlssoccer.com.

