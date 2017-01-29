Delta ‘Automation Issues’ Ground Domestic Flights; Website Also Down

NEW YORK (CBSNewYor/AP) — Delta Air Lines grounded its domestic flights late Sunday due to what was described as “automation issues.”

The the Federal Aviation Administration and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey advised the public of the outage late Sunday. Passengers were advised to contact Delta for updates.

Delta said in a statement that the delays only affected flights on the ground.

“Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground,” the airline said. “Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.”

The Delta website and app were also down late Sunday, the airline confirmed via Twitter.

KLM and Virgin America airlines were also affected, the Port Authority said.

Last weekend, United Airlines grounded all domestic flights for about two hour due to an “an IT issue.”

Sources told CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave the airline’s Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) for United went down on Sunday of last week. The system records and transmits information that pilots need to know in order to safely take off.

