Boomer & Carton: What The Heck Is Going On In Brooklyn?

Boomer and Craig once again broadcasted live from Houston on Tuesday as Super Bowl week started in earnest with the ridiculousness of Monday night’s media scrum.
With that out of the way, the guys decided to talk a little about the goings on back at home.
There’s craziness going down in Brooklyn as Barclays Center is reportedly looking to evict the Islanders. How should the team handle this, and where should the franchise go? Boomer provided many answers.
Have a listen.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »