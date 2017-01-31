‘Nothing Went Through That Glass:’ NYPD Patrol Cars To Get New Bullet-Proof Windows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio got a first-hand look at the new bullet-proof panels that will be installed on all NYPD patrol cars by next year.
The windows are more than an inch-thick and can absorb fire at close range.
“It could withstand all of those shots simultaneously, and you saw, nothing went through that glass,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the city will also overhaul the department’s training facility at Rodman’s Neck. The renovation will include soundproofing.
“Soon we’ll be able to better train for active shooter scenarios and a host of other real world, urban incidents,” O’Neill said.
Council Member Jimmy Vacca said soundproofing for the firing range will be a welcome addition for City Island residents.
“It’s going to mitigate the noise that we’ve had to put up with, which is often unbearable,” Vacca said.