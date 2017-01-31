Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

By John Friia/Carly Petrone

Whether people are waiting for the funniest commercial, the halftime show or the best touchdown, the Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the United States. From the Lower East Side to Midtown, here are some of the best places to watch the big game.

Slate

54 W. 21st St.

New York, NY 10010

347-587-8932

There’s plenty of room to watch the big game at Slate, the 16,000 square foot, two-level space in Chelsea. Play a few rounds of pool, ping pong, or foosball before the Patriots take on the Falcons, and then root for your favorite team on one of their 40 TVs or their giant 13-foot megatron. Nosh on delicious bites from celebrity chef Darryl Harmon’s gourmet menu, and you may even spot a celebrity or athlete among the crowd. Make your reservation today and click here to see ticket options. The party starts at 4 p.m.

Clinton Hall

90 Washington St.

New York, NY 10006

212-363-6000

Head down to the Financial District and grab a seat at Clinton Hall. This craft beer community will be playing the game and offering deals on their 20/20 Burger menu. Their Cheeto Burger, Truffle Shuffle Burger, and Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger are all standouts. Plus, there will also be deals on buckets and craft beer. If you’re not into commercials, you can play giant Jenga or giant Chess until the game comes back on. Click here to find out more about ticket options for Sunday’s game.

Bill’s Bar & Burger

Multiple Locations

If you don’t want to make reservations but still get a great deal during the big game, then stop into Bill’s Bar & Burger. They’re offering half priced appetizers and $5 mini burgers, as well as $15 pitchers and $5 pints to help you wash it all down. Cheer on your favorite team from their Rockefeller Center, Meatpacking, or downtown location.

Mr. Purple

180 Orchard St.

New York, NY

212-237-1790

It doesn’t get much better than watching the Super Bowl from a rooftop. Head up to Mr. Purple, located inside the Hotel Indigo, for a Super Sunday viewing party like no other. Watch the game on the big screen while feasting on a special game day menu. Highlights include Crab Nachos with jumbo lump crab meat, pico de gallo, black beans, Beecher’s flagship cheddar and avocado crème; Fried Chicken Sliders with buttermilk dressing, house pickles, and bib lettuce; and Buffalo Wings with garlic sauce and blue cheese. The official party starts at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, call the number above.

The Cannibal Beer & Butcher

113 E. 29th St.

New York, NY 10016

It may be February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the Super Bowl outside. Secure your spot for The Cannibal Beer & Butcher’s Road Garden, an all-year round outdoor heated garden. It will be transformed into a personal tailgating space on Sunday, with lots of delicious bites like Pig Head Nachos, hot wings, and baby back ribs.

Treadwell Park

1125 1st Ave.

New York, NY

212-832-1551

Treadwell Park, the Upper East Side’s go-to craft beer hall is gearing up 12 of their big screen TVs for the big game. This is the place to go with a large group because they’re offering lots of deals on platters as well as growler and wings packages. Enjoy a platter of 20 pigs in a blanket with spicy deli mustard for $22, a platter of 10 sliders for $26, or a bucket of 25 wings for $32. Wash it all down with your choice of 10 Travelwell beers for $55, or go glam with The Perfect Illusion ($18), a Lady Gaga-inspired cocktail that smokes with dry ice, sparkles, and packs a serious punch. As always, there will be free popcorn, pinball, and seasonal beer floats available.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

152 West 44th Street

New York, NY 10036

212-921-9494

Football fans can gather at this popular barbecue restaurant for an authentic southern-style Super Bowl party. Projecting the game on a 10-foot screen, Virgil’s Real Barbecue is offering pitchers of Budweiser or Bud Light for $12 to wash down all your BBQ grub. Throughout the game, there will be raffles all day long with prizes, including gift cards, cookbooks and apparel.

Boulton & Watt

5 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

646-490-6004

New Yorkers looking for an VIP Super Bowl experience can head to Boulton & Watt. The game will be shown on seven televisions throughout the bar, but for a more intimate experience, patrons can reserve an exclusive viewing party for groups. The VIP booth fits up to 10 people for a minimum of $500 and comes with a private screen and two in-table beer taps. For people that are not lucky to snag the booth, they can enjoy the $7 drafts, $9 homemade pickleback shots and $20 growlers.

Selena Rosa

1712 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10128

212-722-4242

The Super Bowl receives a Mexican twist with a grand fiesta at Selena Rosa. During the big game, this Yorkville restaurant will offer unlimited margaritas and tacos, with a special taco bar in the rear dining room for $20.17. Wherever people are in the restaurant, they will be able to catch all the action on the bar’s multiple flat-screens televisions. Patrons can also chow down on their signature dishes, including spicy habanero wings and grilled Chimichurri steak.

Beauty & Essex

146 Essex Street

New York, NY 10002

212-614-0146

New Yorkers can watch the big game in style at this popular Lower East Side restaurant. While patrons get ready for the kickoff, they can sip on complimentary Jägermeister, Maker’s Mark and Stella Artois cocktails at the Mirror Bar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Throughout the game, people will have the chance to chow down on some of their signature game day bites and win raffles at the end of each quarter.

Village Pourhouse

64 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10003

212-979-2337

It does not matter what team New Yorkers cheer for as they watch the Super Bowl at Village Pourhouse. Throughout the game, people can take advantage of their beer bucket specials — $35 Shotgun buckets with five cans of beer and five shots, or the $120 cooler stocked with two dozen beers.

Printers Alley

215 West 40th Street

New York, NY 10018

212-419-2770

A piece of Nashville is located in the heart of Midtown at Printers Alley. This bi-level gastropub will screen Super Bowl LI on all of its 21 televisions and offer touchdown-worthy deals. The menu features a number of Southern-inspired staple dishes that are ideal for munching throughout the game, including chicken wings, pimento cheese dip and pigs in a blanket. Nothing pairs more perfectly with those appetizers than their drink specials on beer, whiskey and frozen drinks.

