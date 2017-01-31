CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
EYE ON WEATHER: Tri-State Getting Snow | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

January 31, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat.See.Play, Football, John Friia, Sports, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LI

By John Friia/Carly Petrone

Whether people are waiting for the funniest commercial, the halftime show or the best touchdown, the Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the United States. From the Lower East Side to Midtown, here are some of the best places to watch the big game.

More: Best Sports Bars To Watch NFL Football | Best Catering OptionsMore Sports Coverage 

super bowl slate e1485873365752 Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

(credit: Slate)

Slate

54 W. 21st St.
New York, NY 10010
347-587-8932

There’s plenty of room to watch the big game at Slate, the 16,000 square foot, two-level space in Chelsea. Play a few rounds of pool, ping pong, or foosball before the Patriots take on the Falcons, and then root for your favorite team on one of their 40 TVs or their giant 13-foot megatron. Nosh on delicious bites from celebrity chef Darryl Harmon’s gourmet menu, and you may even spot a celebrity or athlete among the crowd. Make your reservation today and click here to see ticket options. The party starts at 4 p.m.

clinton hall e1485873507840 Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

(credit: Clinton Hall)

Clinton Hall

90 Washington St.
New York, NY 10006
212-363-6000

Head down to the Financial District and grab a seat at Clinton Hall. This craft beer community will be playing the game and offering deals on their 20/20 Burger menu. Their Cheeto Burger, Truffle Shuffle Burger, and Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger are all standouts. Plus, there will also be deals on buckets and craft beer. If you’re not into commercials, you can play giant Jenga or giant Chess until the game comes back on. Click here to find out more about ticket options for Sunday’s game.

bills1 e1485873636342 Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

(credit: Bill’s Bar & Burger)

Bill’s Bar & Burger

Multiple Locations

If you don’t want to make reservations but still get a great deal during the big game, then stop into Bill’s Bar & Burger. They’re offering half priced appetizers and $5 mini burgers, as well as $15 pitchers and $5 pints to help you wash it all down. Cheer on your favorite team from their Rockefeller Center, Meatpacking, or downtown location.

mr purple e1485873724601 Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

(credit: Mr. Purple)

Mr. Purple

180 Orchard St.
New York, NY
212-237-1790

It doesn’t get much better than watching the Super Bowl from a rooftop. Head up to Mr. Purple, located inside the Hotel Indigo, for a Super Sunday viewing party like no other. Watch the game on the big screen while feasting on a special game day menu. Highlights include Crab Nachos with jumbo lump crab meat, pico de gallo, black beans, Beecher’s flagship cheddar and avocado crème; Fried Chicken Sliders with buttermilk dressing, house pickles, and bib lettuce; and Buffalo Wings with garlic sauce and blue cheese. The official party starts at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, call the number above.

screen shot 2017 01 29 at 2 38 10 pm e1485873793841 Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

(credit: The Cannibal)

The Cannibal Beer & Butcher

113 E. 29th St.
New York, NY 10016

It may be February, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the Super Bowl outside. Secure your spot for The Cannibal Beer & Butcher’s Road Garden, an all-year round outdoor heated garden. It will be transformed into a personal tailgating space on Sunday, with lots of delicious bites like Pig Head Nachos, hot wings, and baby back ribs.

treadwell e1485873952427 Super Bowl 51 In NYC: Where To Watch, Best Drink Deals, Specials

(credit: Treadwell Park)

Treadwell Park

1125 1st Ave.
New York, NY
212-832-1551

Treadwell Park, the Upper East Side’s go-to craft beer hall is gearing up 12 of their big screen TVs for the big game. This is the place to go with a large group because they’re offering lots of deals on platters as well as growler and wings packages. Enjoy a platter of 20 pigs in a blanket with spicy deli mustard for $22, a platter of 10 sliders for $26, or a bucket of 25 wings for $32. Wash it all down with your choice of 10 Travelwell beers for $55, or go glam with The Perfect Illusion ($18), a Lady Gaga-inspired cocktail that smokes with dry ice, sparkles, and packs a serious punch. As always, there will be free popcorn, pinball, and seasonal beer floats available.

Super Bowl Specials - Virgils

(Credit: Virgils)

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

152 West 44th Street
New York, NY 10036
212-921-9494

More: Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC

Football fans can gather at this popular barbecue restaurant for an authentic southern-style Super Bowl party. Projecting the game on a 10-foot screen, Virgil’s Real Barbecue is offering pitchers of Budweiser or Bud Light for $12 to wash down all your BBQ grub. Throughout the game, there will be raffles all day long with prizes, including gift cards, cookbooks and apparel.

Super Bowl Specials - Boulton Watt

(Credit: Boulton & Watt)

Boulton & Watt

5 Avenue A
New York, NY 10009
646-490-6004

New Yorkers looking for an VIP Super Bowl experience can head to Boulton & Watt. The game will be shown on seven televisions throughout the bar, but for a more intimate experience, patrons can reserve an exclusive viewing party for groups. The VIP booth fits up to 10 people for a minimum of $500 and comes with a private screen and two in-table beer taps. For people that are not lucky to snag the booth, they can enjoy the $7 drafts, $9 homemade pickleback shots and $20 growlers.

Super Bowl Specials - Selena Ros

(Credit: Selena Rosa)

Selena Rosa

1712 Second Avenue
New York, NY 10128
212-722-4242

The Super Bowl receives a Mexican twist with a grand fiesta at Selena Rosa. During the big game, this Yorkville restaurant will offer unlimited margaritas and tacos, with a special taco bar in the rear dining room for $20.17. Wherever people are in the restaurant, they will be able to catch all the action on the bar’s multiple flat-screens televisions. Patrons can also chow down on their signature dishes, including spicy habanero wings and grilled Chimichurri steak.

Super Bowl Specials - Beauty & Essex

(Credit: Beauty & Essex)

Beauty & Essex

146 Essex Street
New York, NY 10002
212-614-0146

New Yorkers can watch the big game in style at this popular Lower East Side restaurant. While patrons get ready for the kickoff, they can sip on complimentary Jägermeister, Maker’s Mark and Stella Artois cocktails at the Mirror Bar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Throughout the game, people will have the chance to chow down on some of their signature game day bites and win raffles at the end of each quarter.

Super Bowl Specials - Village Pourhouse

(Credit: Village Pourhouse)

Village Pourhouse

64 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10003
212-979-2337

It does not matter what team New Yorkers cheer for as they watch the Super Bowl at Village Pourhouse. Throughout the game, people can take advantage of their beer bucket specials — $35 Shotgun buckets with five cans of beer and five shots, or the $120 cooler stocked with two dozen beers.

Super Bowl Specials - Printers Alley

Printers Alley, NYC by Brokaw Photography

Printers Alley

215 West 40th Street
New York, NY 10018
212-419-2770

A piece of Nashville is located in the heart of Midtown at Printers Alley. This bi-level gastropub will screen Super Bowl LI on all of its 21 televisions and offer touchdown-worthy deals. The menu features a number of Southern-inspired staple dishes that are ideal for munching throughout the game, including chicken wings, pimento cheese dip and pigs in a blanket. Nothing pairs more perfectly with those appetizers than their drink specials on beer, whiskey and frozen drinks.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia