CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Parents Alarmed, Supt. Says He’s Understaffed, After Boy Brings Gun To Yonkers School

February 1, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: gun in school, Lou Young, Yonkers

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a renewed call Wednesday night for safety when it comes to preventing violence in schools.

As CBS2’s Lou Young reported, parents and educators alike were alarmed after a 9-year-old Yonkers boy was accused of taking an unloaded gun to school.

At dismissal time Wednesday at P.S. 13 in Yonkers, parents were clutching an official notice of reassurance one day after the shock.

“I was afraid. I was scared,” said parent Chantel Phillips. “Because I don’t — like, a fourth grader with a gun?”

“It just shook me up,” said Victoria McFarland, the sister of a student. “Shook me and my family up that this actually happened.”

The boy left school property in an unmarked police car Tuesday afternoon, after an unloaded 9mm handgun was discovered in his backpack. The school said Yonkers police officers were efficient, and appropriately restrained given the circumstances.

“The police department was simply magnificent as they relate to intervening with a young person, because that’s what it’s about,” said Yonkers School Supt. Dr. Edwin Quezada. “The young person made a mistake, and it’s what we do in order to ensure that that young person will be OK.”

The school has a staff of security officers, but no metal detectors — it is, after all an elementary school. Alert students and teachers discovered the gun as part of a culture of “see-something-say-something.”

Quezada said a full time psychologist or social worker might have spotted the student’s problem before it got to the point that it did.

“The psychologist is part time; social worker is part time,” Quezada said.

Right as the gun incident was unfolding back in Yonkers, Quezada was in Albany presenting a worksheet showing his small school staffing numbers up against what he says he needs. He and his staff are begging for a change in the state funding formula that treats his city as if it were a wealthy suburb.

“I am absolutely in desperate need of additional psychologists, additional social workers, additional counselors,” he said. “You’ve never seen that in New York City, right?”

In the short term, though, Quezada and school parents want to find out what has been going on in the gun-toting 9-year-old’s home.

“I know that he’s a little kid, but you know, the family, they’re responsible,” said parent Alex Gomez. “How are they keeping weapons in their house? It’s no good.”

The child has been suspended and is facing criminal charges in Family Court. Both the school district and the police have asked Child Protective Services to investigate.

The boy also faces a superintendent’s hearing to determine if and when he can return to school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia