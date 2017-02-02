CBS2_header-logo
Ocean Ave Firehouse In Jersey City Burglarized Twice In Less Than A Week

February 2, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Dave Carlin, Jersey City, Jersey City Fire Department, Ocean Avenue

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It might have looked like a firefighter was walking down the street, but Jersey City police said it was a fake.

They said it was a woman wearing stolen gear, but that was just the beginning of her alleged crime spree.

A full set of gear disappeared from a firehouse, and cops say it was stolen by a woman who put it to use to pull off another crime.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, firefighters fresh from a call were backing their engine into the firehouse on Ocean Avenue. They stepped out of their boots and left them next to their truck with coats and other gear.

It’s procedure so they’re ready to rush out again.

On Wednesday morning, it only took a few seconds for a woman from outside to step in and easily steal the gear.

“Once she got it in she got the gear on,” Captain Joe Vallo said.

Police said she’s no firefighter, but was wearing a stolen jacket, pants, boots, and helmet while carrying a flashlight.

People in the video seemed to know who she was, and laughed to see her dressed like that.

Jersey City residents called it bizarre.

:No, you can’t make this up,” Kyia Bell said.

The woman in the gear was in a hurry. Police said she walked a full mile to the Grab And Go Deli.

The deli owner didn’t want to go on camera, but he said because he didn’t see a truck outside, he didn’t believe that she was a firefighter.

The store owner said he stayed as the woman grabbed lottery cards, and he called 911.

Police said when they arrived, the woman was two blocks away running and ditching the stolen gear.

The woman was identified as 48-year-old Sabrina Carta. She faces charges that include robbery, and impersonating a public servant.

“It’s really sad that someone would do that and go steal by wearing the uniform like that,” Ab Ouldzmirli said.

The very same firehouse was burglarized less than a week before.

On Thursday, firefighters had left to rescue a teen from a house fire, when police said a man got in and stole phones and credit cards from firehouse lockers.

Antwan Barfield, 29, was arrested over the weekend and the belongings were returned.

The firehouse will get new cameras, and firefighters vowed to take extra care with anything valuable.

Carter is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Friday.

