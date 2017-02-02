New York Cosmos Moving To Brooklyn’s MCU Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Cosmos are moving to Brooklyn after four seasons on Long Island.
The team, which relaunched in 2013 as part of the second-tier North American Soccer League, said Thursday it will play at Coney Island’s MCU Park, home of the New York Mets’ Class A Brooklyn Cyclones.
Its home opener will be April 1, the first of 16 regular-season matches.
The Cosmos were bought last month by cable company magnate and former Columbia University soccer player Rocco B. Commisso. Since their relaunch, they had played at Hofstra University’s Shuart Stadium while they sought a new stadium next to Belmont Park.
Average home attendance declined from 6,859 in 2013 to 3,775 last year. The team has won the NASL championship in three of its four seasons.
