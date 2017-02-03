Investigators To Dredge River In Search Of NJ Teen’s Body

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search for the body of a missing Neptune teenager is set to resume Friday when investigators begin dredging the river where authorities say two former classmates dumped her body.

Sarah Stern, 19, has been missing since Dec. 2 after her car was found on the Route 35 bridge over the Shark River in Belmar.

Investigators say her body was dumped by 19-year-old Liam McAtasney, who allegedly strangled Stern after robbing her.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Thursday that McAtasney was charged with murder in the death of Stern.

McAtasney was also charged with desecration of human remains, conspiracy to desecrate human remains, hindering apprehension and robbery.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Preston Taylor was also charged with desecration of human remains after they say he helped dump Stern’s body. In addition, he was charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains, hindering apprehension and contempt.

As the courtroom listened to the gruesome details of his daughter’s murder, Michael Stern broke down after learning that his missing child would never come home.

“Sarah was a good kid and she didn’t deserve this,” he said. “It’s just horrible.”

Charles Stone is the Stern family attorney and longtime friend.

“Michael, up until last week when we spoke, had hoped his daughter would come back,” he said. “Hoped she had run away for some reason and would come back.”

The suspects, who were Facebook friends with Stern, were joined by their own families in court.

Stern, whose body has not been found, was an avid swimmer and softball player.

“She was a brilliant kid,” her father said. “I just miss her terribly.”