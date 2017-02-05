Group Rallies In Favor Of Fee On Plastic Bags In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held Sunday against the efforts in Albany to overturn the New York City plastic bag fee law.
Environmental advocates, joined by elected officials, gathered on the steps of City Hall Sunday afternoon.
The proponents of the 5-cent fee for most plastic and paper shopping bags, which is set to go into law on Feb. 15, noted that New Yorkers throw away 10 billion plastic bags every year. They add up to nearly 7,000 garbage truck trips trucked to landfills at a cost of $12.5 million to taxpayers, the advocates said.
Plastic bags also often end up in storm drains, trees and oceans, the group said.
“It is our responsibility to do something about plastic bags when they’re affecting our community,” said Queens City Councilman Donovan Richards (D-31st). “It should not be about politics. It is about the future of our city the future of our neighborhoods.”
The rally also featured a man in a suit made up all of plastic bags.
State lawmakers from both parties have blasted the bag fee as a burden on poor and middle-class New Yorkers.
The state Senate has already passed legislation to stop the fee.