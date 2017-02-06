Jury Deliberations Continue In Retrial Of Pedro Hernandez, Accused Of Killing Etan Patz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury deliberations continue Monday in the case against the man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz 37 years ago.
The Manhattan jury got the case against Pedro Hernandez last Wednesday. An earlier trial for the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man ended in mistrial.
Etan vanished while walking to school in SoHo on May 25, 1979. His face was one of the first on milk cartons. His body has never been found.
A relative of Hernandez called police after the case made news in 2012 when federal agents dug up a basement looking for evidence.
Police arrested him, and he authorities said he confessed to choking the boy. His attorney, Harvey Fishbein, says Hernandez is mentally ill and falsely confessed.
Fishbein has sought to deflect attention away from his client, playing up the investigation into Jose Ramos, a convicted pedophile who said he knew Etan.
Ramos’ girlfriend used to take care of the boy. Ramos himself is now incarcerated in an unrelated case.
