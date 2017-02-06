CBS2_header-logo
Trump Tweets ‘I Call My Own Shots,’ Says Any Negative Polls Are ‘Fake News’

February 6, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is insisting “I call my own shots” and said that any negative polling data is “fake news.”

On Twitter Monday morning, the president said “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

In another tweet, he said, “Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.”

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s early morning tweets on Monday, which came as lawyers for two states told a federal appellate court that restoring the president’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries would “unleash chaos again.”

In briefs filed early Monday morning with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington state and Minnesota said Trump’s travel ban harmed residents, businesses and universities and was unconstitutional.

The appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide but sought briefs from both Washington state and the federal government.

The Justice Department has until 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday to file its briefs in the lawsuit.

A CBS News poll Friday found a majority, 51 percent, disapprove of the ban while 45 percent approve it.

