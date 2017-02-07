Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 7, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured the curious case of Al Dukes, as Craig wondered if the show’s esteemed executive producer knew what county he worked in.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
We heard the guys vent about the Knicks following yet another embarrassing defeat. They went into Carmelo Anthony’s uncertain future, with Craig wishing upon a Valentine’s Day star for some Love.
In addition, there was some NFL talk, including why Boomer thinks Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to hold that position for a while. We learned that Jerry and Al could be heading to the big time, how Matt Martin got caught with a cheap shot, and Boomer reflected on his dinner with A-Rod.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves
