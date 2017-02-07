Report: Yankees Keeping Eye On NL Home Run Co-Champ Chris Carter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees are reportedly considering pursuing free agent slugger Chris Carter.
According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN and Baseball America, the Bombers have had discussions with Carter’s agent, Dave Stewart, and are “keeping tabs” on the 30-year-old first baseman.
Playing for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, Carter tied with the Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for the National League lead with 41 home runs.
The market for Carter’s services, however, has been so cold that he reportedly might consider offers from Japanese teams. Carter’s career batting average is just .218, and his fielding percentage ranked last among 20 qualified first basemen in 2016.
The Brewers non-tendered Carter after last season, reportedly to avoid paying him a projected $8 million in arbitration. The Yankees’ luxury tax — they’ll owe an additional 50 cents or more for every dollar spent — could prove to be a roadblock in signing Carter.
The Rays and Dodgers are other teams that have expressed some level of interest in the right-handed power hitter.
Greg Bird is projected to be the Yankees’ Opening Day first baseman, although he missed all of last season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He will be backed up by fellow youngsters Tyler Austin and Rob Refsnyder.
Carter could provide insurance for Bird or Austin, Crasnick reported.