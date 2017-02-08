Boomer & Carton: Melo/Jackson Feud Takes A Weird Turn, And Much More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig were compelled Wednesday to start their wildly popular radio program off by discussing the lowly Knicks, and they didn’t even play the night before.
The back-and-forth revolved around the ongoing feud between Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson, which was elevated on Tuesday thanks to a cryptic tweet from the 71-year-old team president.
In addition to that, the guys talked about how Craig’s Yankees added a “stick” Tuesday in the form of slugger Chris Carter, while Boomer’s beloved Mets haven’t brought in any new faces this entire offseason.
Let the games begin.