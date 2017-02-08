Winter Storm Latest | CBS2 StormWatch/Video Forecasts | Travel Guide | RoadsSchools | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Lonnie’s Rolling His Sleeves Up For The Winter Storm

February 8, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Lonnie Quinn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You know we’re in for a big winter blast when CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn rolls up his sleeves.

Lonnie and Chief Meteorologist Giorgio Panetta are hard at work in the Storm Watch Center to make sure you’re up to date and prepared for the big winter blast that’s heading our way.

Temperatures are expected to plunge over the next few hours and give way to a winter storm warning throughout much of the Tri-State area. Eastern parts of Long Island are now facing a blizzard warning and can expect upwards of two feet of snow.

Make sure to stick with CBSNewYork for the latest on the approaching storm.

 

