CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

‘A Sin Of Omission:’ NY Officials Make New Push For Voter Reform

February 8, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Eric Schneiderman, Juilet Papa, Voter Reform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is making a new effort to revamp the state’s antiquated election system.

Standing on the site where the Bill of Rights came to be, Scheniderman re-framed the long-running reform effort.

“The quintessential American ideals of democracy and equal justice under law were born here,” Schneiderman said. “All across America, those very ideals are being undermined.”

Schiderman’s new bill allows for same-day voter registration and automatic registration when you give information to a state agency, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

“We also need to take voter registration process out of the 1980s and create an online registration portal,” Schneiderman said.

It also allows for early voting at least two weeks before an election and absentee voting without an excuse.

“New York’s antiquated voting laws a sin of omission because they have not kept up with the times and in fact they do keep people from voting,” Donna Lieberman, of the New York Civil Liberty Union, said.

Supporters carried signs that said “Power to the People,” and “Voting is Your Right,” 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

Schneiderman says New York State has the fifth worst registration rate in the country.

The measures must get approval from the state legislature.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for voter reform last year, following long lines at the polls in November.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also mentioned plans for early voting and same-day voter registration in his State of the State address earlier this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia