Cuomo Sets Sights On Middle Class, Sciences During State Of State Speech

January 9, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Indian Point, New York, New York City, State of the State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out his plans for the future of New York on Monday, kicking off his speaking tour across the state with a stop in New York City.

A cornerstone of Cuomo’s plan is a $650 million initiative to develop the life sciences industry across the state, with a $17 million capital investment for the development of a new life sciences hub in New York City, dubbed JLABS @ NYC. The 30,000 square-foot incubator is a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson and the New York Genome Center and will host up to 30 life science startups within the facility.

The state will also offer up to $250 million in tax incentives for life science businesses looking to expand in the state, invest $200 million in funding over the next 10 years to help bolster capital funding on life science initiatives, and provide aid for educational resources.

Providing initiatives for the middle class was also a priority for Cuomo, detailing what he described as a series of “middle class recovery” initiatives. According to the governor, the plan focuses on stimulating job growth in key sectors, improving and maintaining infrastructure, while also fostering affordable educational resources for lower income families.

For New York City, plans included the renovation of LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport and continued improvements in mass transit. Under Cuomo’s plan Staten Island residents would a receive permanent reduced tolls on the Verrazano Bridge, and security measures would be increased at area bridges to help combat the threat of terrorism.

“Our success breeds envy and envy makes us a target,” Cuomo said.

Under Cuomo’s plan, New York City would also be a target city for a pilot program for community after school programs in low-income neighborhoods, with middle class families receiving a child care tax break. As far as upper education, Cuomo touted his recent plan for free college tuition up to $125,000 at SUNY and CUNY school for low-income families.

Cuomo also announced the closure of the Indian Point Nuclear Power plant by April 2021 — up to 14 years earlier than federal regulations required, as well as plans for early voting and same-day voter registration.

Cuomo is planning to visit six regions this week delivering speeches across the state. Cuomo will head up to Buffalo following his appearance in New York City, with other speeches planned in Westchester and on Long Island.

