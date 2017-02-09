Westchester County Under Winter Storm Warning As Commuters Face Early Snow

HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in Westchester County are gearing up for colder temperatures and harsh weather as a winter storm sweeps the Tri-State on Thursday.

It began snowing shortly after 4 a.m. in Harrison Thursday morning, as temperatures dropped overnight.

As CBS2’s Lou Young reported, 60 plows were ready to roll in White Plains late Wednesday afternoon. A fleet of brine trucks were also at the ready, and a mountain of salt was waiting under a dome – plentiful given the winter that has been mild so far.

There’s only so much the Department of Public Works can do in advance of the snow accumulating, with workers heading out to pre-treat the roads before the morning rush.

“We’ll pre-treat a little bit in anticipation of the heavy snow,” While Plains Public Works Commissioner Dick Hope said. “The problem is the snow will come as predicted at two inches an hour. It’s impossible to keep up with that.”

Due to the rate of snowfall, commuters may face some issues as plows move to keep up with the storm.

“I left Scranton at 1:30 in the morning and the first hour heading this way was pretty bad — in the mountains area, the road was obliterated,” one commuter told CBS2’s Lou Young. “It was hard to see the lane for a little bit, but New Jersey was good and I’m headed to Naugatuck and I’m going to get hunkered down before it really hits.”

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight until 6 p.m. Thursday for New York City, Nassau County, southern Connecticut, the lower Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey.

