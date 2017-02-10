De Blasio Administration Releases ‘Fact Sheet’ Calling Corruption Probes ‘Outside Reviews’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City Hall issued a new response Friday to questions about the two grand juries that are investigating the actions of Mayor Bill de Blasio and his aides.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor has released a “fact sheet.”

Apparently upset by headlines linking Mayor de Blasio to criminal investigations – and acutely aware of his desire to be reelected – the mayor’s press team used polite words to describe the probes.

The twin criminal investigations by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance were called “this process,” “voluntary meetings, “these discussions,” and “outside reviews.”

“The Administration has and will continue to cooperate fully with these outside reviews,” the fact sheet reads.

On Friday, the mayor described the fact sheet as “the definitive – you know, your frequently-asked questions, your clear answers.”

The unanswered question is when exactly de Blasio plans to meet with federal prosecutors investigating whether he or his aides gave favorable treatment to donors, and also probing the controversial sale of the Rivington Nursing Home to a condominium developer who made a huge profit.

“The simple point on the U.S. Attorney is when that happens, we will tell you when it’s done,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said he will also set up a legal defense fund to pay his attorneys.

“I am not a billionaire like my predecessor,” he said. “There’s no way I could possibly cover these fees personally. It will have to be a legal defense fund model. We have not yet set that up. We will disclose the money and then we will further pay the bills.”

Mayoral aides did disclose that the mayor did not request immunity, nor was he offered immunity, for when he is questioned by the feds.