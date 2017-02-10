Civil Liberties Advocates Push Back Against Calls For Familial DNA Testing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Karina Vetrano case could have gone cold if it had not been for an investigative breakthrough that Queens Assistant District Attorney Eric Rosenbaum described as a strike of lightning.
“We cannot always rely on a strike of lightning to solve crime, and we shouldn’t rely on it when sound scientific tools exist,” he said.
The New York State Commission on Forensic Science held a public hearing Friday on whether to authorize familial DNA searches.
Although a familial DNA search might not have helped the Vetrano’s, Karina’s father Phil made the case that the state needs to authorize to help other families get closure, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported.
DNA expert Erin Murphy of NYU School of Law called it a dangerous intrusion.
“Proponents of familial searches believe the state can single out the fathers, sons and brothers of convicted offenders for treatments as possible criminals — I disagree,” she said.
So does the NYCLU and Legal Aid Society, saying innocent people and their privacy will be put at risk.