Schwartz: Nassau County Executive Candidate Optimistic About Islanders Returning

By Peter Schwartz

Laura Curran remembers Oct. 24, 2012 vividly.

That was the day the Islanders announced they would be leaving the geographic area shown on its logo and moving to Brooklyn for the 2015-16 season. It was a gut-wrenching day for Islanders fans and Nassau County, and with it came a spectrum of emotions — from disbelief, to sadness, to anger.

“I thought it was incredibly sad because they were basically escorted off the island,” said Curran, who has served 5th Legislative District in Nassau County since 2013.

Since that day, there has been plenty of chatter about a possible Islanders return to the Nassau Coliseum, which is currently undergoing renovations and is scheduled to open in April. There are opt-out clauses that the Islanders and the Barclays Center could trigger, and that has led to a lot of questions about where the Isles’ long-term home will be.

There have been reports that new co-owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin are looking into building a new arena, either next to Citi Field or next to Belmont Park. They could also, if it makes business sense, return to their roots at the Coliseum. Curran is running for Nassau County executive, and pushing for the return of the Islanders will be a focal point of her campaign.

“I think it’s actually pretty big because it fits into the whole theme of making government more accountable for the people and also bringing Nassau County into the 21st century,” Curran told WFAN.com. “We need to make it clear that the days of local government putting up road blocks to many things needs to end.”

Current county executive Ed Mangano recently met with Ledecky and Malkin and believes that “there is a path for the Islanders to return to the new Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.”

That path could be an easier road for the Islanders to meander if Nassau County politicians can find a way to right the wrongs of the past.

“I think that chances were blown to keep the Islanders, for sure,” Curran said. “I think it would be tragic now if we slammed the door behind them, and I think we do have an opportunity to get them back.”

That opportunity will be challenging because the Coliseum is being downsized to 13,000 seats for hockey. Even though the footprint of the building is not changing and there is the flexibility to add an additional 3,000 seats, the new owners of the Islanders will have to be convinced that the team can be profitable there as opposed to other options.

Ledecky and Malkin paid a king’s ransom for the Islanders, so they’ll need some financial certainty if they return to Uniondale.

“We need to create a business environment and a political environment so that Ledecky and Malkin are confident that they can get a return,” Curran said.

Easier access to the Coliseum could also play a role in a possible Islanders return. The Long Island Association has suggested to the state that there be funding for a bus rapid transit system that would connect the Long Island Rail Road to the new coliseum and to Hofstra University.

“I think that’s incredibly important,” said Curran, a resident of Baldwin. “I think for this franchise to be successful, we need to get fans to the games however we can get them there.”

There has been plenty of optimism about an Islanders return displayed by local politicians such as Curran, Mangano and Town of Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino, who says he has a “sincere and enthusiastic desire to facilitate the return of the Islanders Hockey Team to Nassau County.”

But you can’t blame the Islanders or their fans for being skeptical about what politicians have to say this time around.

“I think Islanders fans and the Islanders have every reason to be cynical,” Curran said. “We need to show that we mean business and that we’re not going to get into these petty fights that we’ve gotten into in the past.”

Curran recently toured the Coliseum to get a first-hand look at how the renovations are coming along, and she came away impressed. The new exterior is currently taking shape, and seat installation began Jan. 10. However, the two people who will have the final say on where the Islanders will call home have not yet visited the site.

Perhaps Ledecky and Malkin should grab a couple of hard hats and take a peek at the progress.

“Yes, they need to come and have a look,” Curran said. “I think it might show them that this is somewhere that they can be profitable.”

It’s clear that the Islanders could soon be free agents again when it comes to finding a long-term home.

When you consider the fact that the same people that run the Barclays Center are also in charge of the Coliseum, they might be inclined to encourage the Islanders to come home, too. That, along with a feeling of Long Island politicians that they might have a second chance, could make that dream a reality for Islanders fans.

“I am optimistic,” Curran said. “I think the business community is lining up. I think the politicians are finally seeing the error of their ways, but really at the end of the day, it’s up to Jon and Scott. It’s up to us to make the case to them that this can be profitable for them.”

As the Islanders continue to make a push for the playoffs, Nassau County is setting up its power play to try to convince the franchise to consider the new Nassau Coliseum as a landing spot.

If Curran has her way, the Islanders will once again play where their logo suggests they should.

Don't forget to follow Pete on Twitter at @pschwartzcbsfan. You can also follow @LauraCurran2017.