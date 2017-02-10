President Trump Meeting With Japan’s Prime Minister

February 10, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s meeting with Japan’s prime minister Friday offers a chance to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to propose more Japanese investment in the U.S.

Abe has wasted no time in trying to win Trump’s trust. He was the only world leader to meet the Republican before inauguration, and he will be the second to do so since the new president took office.

Trump and Abe will hold talks in the Oval Office on Friday, followed by a joint press conference and a working lunch.

The president will then host Abe and his wife at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. The two are scheduled to play golf on Saturday.

