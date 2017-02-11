Protest To Be Held In Washington Square Park Following Immigration Raids

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More protests will be held Saturday in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
A rally in support of immigrants will be held at 2 p.m. in Washington Square Park.
Organizers said they’re calling the rally to “challenge the criminalization of immigrants under the NYPD’s current Broken Windows policy, before it worsens under Trump’s far-right administration.”
The rally comes after hundreds of undocumented immigrants were rounded up in raids this week in New York and at least five other states, 1010 WINS reported.
The government said some known criminals were among the people who were detained.
ICE officials called the raids “routine.”
Trump has promised to deport as many as 3 million undocumented immigrants who have criminal records.
On Friday night, roughly 100 people gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Lower Manhattan for what organizers called an emergency protest.