Looking For Love: Expert Tips To Succeed In Online Dating

NEW YORK (CBsNewYork) — Love is in the air, but Cupid’s arrow may not have hit everyone this year.

If you find yourself looking for love this Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck.

Matchmaker Devyn Simone, of Three Day Rule, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share her tips on how to survive the ups and downs of the modern online dating world.

But remember, you don’t need a significant other to appreciate and love yourself.

Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day with these at-home spa treatments you can make yourself

CLAY HAND AND FOOT SOAK

1 ⁄4 cup kaolin or French green clay (available online or at health food stores)

½ cup baking soda

1¼ cup Epsom salt Essential oils (available online or at health food stores)

Dried herbs and/or fresh flower petals

Mix clay, baking soda, and Epsom salt in a large bowl or glass container.

Tip: You want warm water not hot – water that is 1 or 2 degrees warmer than your body temperature relaxes your muscles. Hot water strips skin’s natural lipids, proteins and oils, which compromises its protective barrier and makes skin feel dry, scaly and itchy.

Tip: For dry or irritated skin – try a capful of bath oils that contain rose, bergamot or eucalyptus which can help decrease inflammation

Product: Dr. Teal’s Body & Bath Oil with Eucalyptus & Spearmint ($7)

FACE MASK

2 tablespoons of dried lavender (available at floral shops or personal product stores)

2 tablespoons of plain yogurt

Oatmeal, finely chopped or ground

In a bowl, combine the lavender and yogurt, then stir in oatmeal until mix has the consistency of a spreadable paste. If the mixture will not be used immediately, store — covered — in a refrigerator for up to a day and bring to room temperature before using.

Tip: Wear a mask for 10 minutes – that’s how long it takes for the ingredients to permeate the skin. When you’re ready to take it off just splash it off, towel-dry and apply moisturizer to lock in the absorbed water

SUGAR-SEA SALT SCRUB

1½ cups raw sugar

½ cup sea salt

½ tsp. natural liquid soap

1 to 2 Tbsp. sweet almond oil or apricot oil (For dry skin, use sweet almond oil. For oily skin, try apricot oil.)

Mix sugar, sea salt, liquid soap, and almond or apricot oil in a large bowl or glass container

STOCK YOUR SPA

If you don’t want to go the DIY route, here are some spa products we love:

Hask Argan Oil Hot Oil Hair Treatment ($2.99)

Ole Henriksen Rub n’ Buff Salt Scrub (48)

Le Couvent des Minimes Eau Sereine Ralxing Foaming Bath ($19)

L’Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Purify & Mattify Treatment Mask ($12.99)