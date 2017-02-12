Romantic DIY Valentine’s Day Recipes From Trattoria Dell’Arte

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Haven’t made Valentine’s Day reservations yet?
Skip the crowds and grab your apron instead.
Trattoria Dell’Arte managing director Brandon Fay stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share his favorite recipes for a romantic Valentine’s Day DIY dinner your loved one won’t forget.
Lobster and Tuna Wrapped In Sheets Of Cucumber With Passion Fruit.
Makes 2 rolls
What You’ll Need:
6 oz. cooked lobster meat
6 oz. sushi- grade tuna, cut into thin slices
1 large cucumber, peeled and sheeted
1 large ripe avocado, pitted and cut into slices
½ lemon, squeezed
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp Basil leaves
1 tbsp Mint leaves
Freshly Ground Black Pepper and Kosher Salt, to season
Sliced chives, for garnish
1 serrano chili, sliced paper thin
2 Passion fruit, cut and scoop passion fruit pulp
How to Make It:
- Using a vegetable sheeter, make a thin continuous sheet of cucumber.
- Drizzle olive oil on cucumber sheet. Squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Add basil and mint leaves, season with salt and pepper.
- Arrange the cooked lobster meat, sliced tuna, and sliced avocado in a line down the center of the sheet of cucumber. Lift the end of the cucumber sheet, and gently roll it over the ingredients, pressing gently. Roll it forward to make a complete roll.
- Cut each roll into 4 to 6 slices using a wet, sharp knife.
- Garnish the rolls with the serrano chili and chopped chives. Decorate the plate with fresh passion fruit pulp.
Tip: Using plastic wrap, repeat recipe with the plastic wrap underneath cucumber sheet and store tightly wrapped in plastic till ready to use.
Fun tip: Add strawberries or any delicious tropical fruit like mango and kiwi to enhance and create a special aphrodisiac roll.
Grilled Oysters WithCitrus Herb Horseradish Compound Butter
Serves 2
What You’ll Need:
12 Blue Point Oysters, on the half shell
For the citrus herb horseradish compound butter:
1 lb unsalted butter, at room temperature
3 tbsp fresh grated horseradish
3 tbsp. prepared horseradish
1½ tsp. tsp coarse sea salt
¼ cup chopped parsley
1½ lemon, zest and juice
(Freeze and reserve unused butter for future recipes)
How to Make It:
- Making the Compound butter: Take a large glass bowl, add all the ingredients. Using a large spoon fold all the ingredients into the soften butter until well incorporated and fluffy.
- Draw out a large piece of parchment paper (about 12 by 18 inches). Using a spatula, gather butter together in the bowl, and then add the butter mixture onto the center of the parchment paper. Using your hands form into a log.
- Place in the fridge until your log is firm.
- Grilling Oysters: Preheat grill or Grill Pan on a high heat, Place a little dollop of compound butter on each oyster. When the butter melts and the oyster liquor starts to bubble remove the oyster from the grill.
Tip: The precious oyster liquor should never to be discarded, never rinse or dump the juice out. This liquor tastes amazing, it’s oyster gold. Never call it “Oyster juice”.
Tip: Always apply the compound butter before grilling the oysters; you want the oyster to braise in the herb butter.