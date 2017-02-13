Mike Francesa: Victor Cruz’s Giants Career Was Surprising, Not His Release

NEW YORK (WFAN) — No one should be surprised by the Giants’ decision Monday to release wide receiver Victor Cruz, WFAN’s Mike Fancesa said.

“Veteran guys with any kind of contracts are extremely vulnerable,” Francesa said at the start of his Monday show. “If you’re not the guy, you’re extremely vulnerable. So I never thought, even before the boat trip, that Victor would be back. I’m surprised Victor made it back as much as he did (after knee and calf injuries). I’m surprised that he was able to play as much as he did this season. I think it’s a testament to his hard work. So he should be congratulated for that.”

Cruz’s participation in the wide receivers’ Miami boat trip days before the Giants’ wild-card playoff game at Green Bay was “a very, very bad idea,” Francesa added.

“It continues to cause trouble,” he said. “It continues to grab its weight in terms of responsibility, and people who went on it still are paying the price. And Victor paid the price because once that was the case, you knew there was not a chance in the world that he would be back with the Giants.”



Francesa said he believes Cruz will latch on with another team.

“It’s not automatic, but it’s possible,” he said. “He won’t command any big salary, but he can get himself back in the league next year, I don’t think there’s any question.

“He had a good run,” Francesa added. “He had a career that I’m sure he probably never figured he was going to have and did things and accomplished things that he probably thought he never would.”

To listen to the full segment, in which Francesa also discusses what areas the Giants need to address this offseason and the Knicks’ win Sunday over the Spurs, click on the audio player above.