Francesa: Charles Oakley Emerges As Winner In Dispute With James Dolan

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa opened his show Tuesday discussing — reluctantly — the Knicks-Charles Oakley saga.

“I’m way past tired of it, to be honest with you,” the WFAN host said. “Way past tired of it. Because it’s a story really that, if you really boil it down to its essence, has very little to do with anything that’s going on in the world right now. I mean, this is a guy who’s been retired forever. It really does nothing important for the franchise if he is going to be there or not there in any way.

“Really what it was, was just an ugly incident that really became uglier because it seems to me in the final examination — and that’s where we’re at now with this thing, I would hope — is Oakley now is kind of seen as something of a victim when really he, as far as I can see, really was the guy who started the whole thing.”

On Tuesday, Madison Square Garden reportedly lifted its ban of Oakley, who was ejected from a Knicks game last week and charged with assaulting security staff. Oakley, however, has yet to accept the olive branch from Knicks owner James Dolan.

“There was an offer extended evidently … and Oakley didn’t accept it because he’s still hurt,” Francesa said. “So he’ll see if he’ll accept it. So advantage Oakley.”

To listen to the segment, click on the audio player below.

