Fernando Salas, Mets Finalize 1-Year, $3 Million Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Reliever Fernando Salas and the Mets have finalized a one-year, $3 million contract.
The deal was agreed to Feb. 3 pending a successful physical and was completed Wednesday.
Salas can earn an additional $350,000 in performance bonuses base: $50,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55, 65, 70 and 75 relief appearances.
Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in an Aug. 31 trade last year, Salas solidified the seventh inning for New York down the stretch. The 31-year-old right-hander went 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 17 games with the Mets, striking out 19 and walking none in 17 1/3 innings. He was 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 75 games overall, and all six of his saves came with the Angels.
Salas has appeared in at least 57 games in all but one year since his 2010 rookie season. His career ERA is 3.84. He saved 24 games in 2011 for the World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals.
Salas will be part of a bullpen that also includes Addison Reed, Hansel Robles and closer Jeurys Familia, although Familia is expected to be suspended to start the season following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. A judge dismissed the charge against Familia, but he still faces discipline from Major League Baseball.
