‘Not In Their Name’ Families Of 9/11 Victims Rally Against Trump Travel Ban

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The families of 9/11 victims stood with Muslim Americans in opposition to Donald Trump’s executive order travel ban on Thursday.
John Sigmund lost his sister on 9/11. He said he and some of the other victim’s family members got together over the last couple of weeks to share concern over Trump’s travel ban.
“We feel entitled to speak out because he used 9/11 three times in the first paragraph of the executive order,” he told 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon.
Terry McGovern lost her mother and said support for the ban is misguided.
“I think there’s just a fear, and I think that they probably aren’t paying attention to where the terrorists on 9/11 were actually from, and I don’t think they’re understanding that we’re talking about children and people who want to come to this country for the same reason we all come to this country,” she said.
The crowd in front of the Sphere sculpture and memorial in Battery Park chanted ‘not in their name’ while occasionally being interrupted by a single heckler.