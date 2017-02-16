New LaGuardia Airport Traffic Plan In Effect For Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plan to address congestion in and around LaGuardia Airport takes effect Thursday after the airport’s ongoing renovation has snarled traffic.

Just in time for the busy Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, the Port Authority is rolling out the new plan that includes six days of free bus service to the airport from Jackson Heights and Woodside, Queens train and subway stations.

There is also discounted parking in a long term lot and free parking for passenger pick up in a cell phone lot.

The Port Authority said new ground transfer locations are also in effect at Terminal B and the taxi stand has been relocated for easier off-airport access.

For-hire vehicles and private car services will be able to pick up passengers in front of the terminal on the arrivals level.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo admits dismal delays last Friday at LaGuardia were largely caused by the ongoing construction for the $4 billion redevelopment project, his brainchild.

“We have a new team to come in a manage the airport better, logistically,” he said.

With about 300,000 people are expected to travel through LaGuardia Saturday, Sunday and Monday alone, officials

are hoping to avoid a repeat debacle.

“I apologize for the congestion that was an inevitable byproduct,” said Port Authority Chairman John Degnan. “It’s unfortunate people have to experience that.”

Due to an increased number of travelers expected this holiday weekend, the airport is advising passengers to allow extra time for parking, check-in and security.