Trump: Administration ‘Running Like A Fine-Tuned Machine,’ Media ‘Out Of Control’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration is “running like a fine-tuned machine.”
Speaking at a news conference at the White House, Trump said that he turns on the TV and opens the newspapers and sees “stories of chaos.”
Trump also said the media is “out of control” and said that he will take his message “straight to the people.”
The president’s criticism of the media has grown amid reports that members of his administration had associations or communications with the Russian government.
The president said there is “distortion,” but he hopes everyone can get along. But, he added, “maybe we won’t and that’s OK.”
Trump also said reports about campaign aides’ contacts with Russians are untrue, saying, “Russia is fake news.”
Trump also talked about his actions during his first month of office, saying he is “following through on what I pledged to do.”
