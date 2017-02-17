Boomer & Carton: Revis, Oakley, Syndergaard, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Chris Simms sat to Craig’s right on Friday, and good thing he did because the final show of the work week was jam-packed with content that might have been difficult for one mere mortal to handle.
It began with the story surrounding Darrelle Revis’ alleged fight on the streets of Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, and then segued to the latest on the Charles Oakley-James Dolan front.
In addition, Terry Collins has named Noah Syndergaard the Mets’ opening day starter, Adrian Peterson apparently wants to be a Giant, and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared some thoughts on this weekend’s festivities, sending a specific message to women of a certain age.
You know the drill folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.