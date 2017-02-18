5-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy In Stable Condition After Pit Bull Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 5-year-old boy is now in stable condition after being sent to the hospital in extremely critical condition Friday evening following a pit bull attack inside an East New York, Brooklyn apartment.

Exclusive surveillance video captures the boy being raised into an ambulance outside his East New York home. His father falls to his knees and is consoled by first responders before falling again.

Police say just before 7 p.m. Friday little Jeremiah was playing with his two pit bulls inside the family home on Riverdale Avenue in Brooklyn when they turned on him and attacked.

“I’ve never seen the dog vicious or anything like that,” Tarell Williams said.

Jeremiah was left with severe injuries to his face.

Neighbors became emotional remembering screams from the boy’s father — heard through the streets — over his son’s severe wounds.

“The father got the dog about a month ago, it’s just, it’s just, crazy. I don’t know,” neighbor Fawaz Oluokun said.

Authorities took both pit bulls away in crates. Now neighbors are left in quandary and in prayer.

“I’m just hoping that he makes it, is still alive — because he didn’t even get to live his life yet,” Williams said.

Police say Jeremiah lives in the home with his parents and two younger siblings. It was not immediately clear who was in the room with the boy at the time of the attack.