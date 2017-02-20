Bronx Mini-Mart Owner: Customer ‘Very Lucky’ After Car Plows Into Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The owner of a Bronx mini-mart says his customer is “very lucky” after almost being crushed by an out-of-control car that came crashing through the store on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows the customer inside of the mini-mart on Grand Concourse picking up items. The video then captures the car as it plows through the window of the shop, knocking over shelves and almost pinning the customer, who manages to escape.
Talip Abunagim was the clerk behind the counter when it happened.
“It’s like one second,” he said. “The car come and push him in the cooler.”
The driver of the car was was treated at an area hospital. The store’s owner, Nash Kiswani, said the customer was able to walk to the ambulance on his own.
“He got very lucky,” Kiswani said. “You see the video, unbelievable.”
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.