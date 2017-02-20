President Trump Names Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster National Security Adviser

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”
Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.
The move comes after the president spent the weekend interviewing candidates in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned earlier this month. The White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.
In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The vice president, apparently relying on information from Flynn, initially said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up.
In the letter, he also blamed “the fast pace of events” during the presidential transition for causing him to “inadvertently leave out key details of phone calls with the Russian ambassador prior to inauguration.”
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said there was “exhaustive and extensive questioning” of Flynn on multiple occasions over his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., and the Justice Department informed the White House on Jan. 26 about Flynn’s conversations during the transition.
Lt. Gen. McMaster has impressive military credentials and a exemplary service record. Assuming there are no skeletons in his closet he should make a very credible National Security adviser. If he doesn’t get his intelligence briefings from Fox news he probably will do well.