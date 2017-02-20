Pilot Recovering As Investigation Into Small Plane Crash In Bayonne Continues

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small plane that crashed in a Bayonne, New Jersey neighborhood encountered mechanical issues just before it went down.
But federal officials are still probing the crash that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Bayonne.
PHOTOS: Small Plane Crashes In Bayonne
Authorities say the 56-year-old pilot, George Pettway, was alone in the Piper PA-28. The Long Island man suffered a broken left forearm, several broken ribs and numerous contusions and abrasions.
The plane had departed from an airport in East Farmingdale earlier Sunday. Authorities say Pettway encountered the issues while flying near the Statue of Liberty and was making a detour when he crashed not far from a gas station.
No one on the ground was injured, but the plane took down power lines before coming to a rest on 42nd Street, where it damaged several parked cars but stopped short of hitting any homes.
