Boomer & Carton: Melo Rumors, A Revis Video And An Unhappy Betances

February 21, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

After celebrating Presidents’ Day, Craig was back Tuesday morning and he had super sub Chris Simms with him.

Together, they discussed the latest trade rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony after the Celtics started following the Knicks star on Instagram. Also, a brief video from the alleged Darrelle Revis fight in Pittsburgh emerged over the weekend, but it provides little in the way of clarification as to what may have occurred.

And in case you missed it on Saturday, Dellin Betances and the Yankees had a bit of a blow-up and aren’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye these days.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia