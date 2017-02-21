Boomer & Carton: Melo Rumors, A Revis Video And An Unhappy Betances

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
After celebrating Presidents’ Day, Craig was back Tuesday morning and he had super sub Chris Simms with him.
Together, they discussed the latest trade rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony after the Celtics started following the Knicks star on Instagram. Also, a brief video from the alleged Darrelle Revis fight in Pittsburgh emerged over the weekend, but it provides little in the way of clarification as to what may have occurred.
And in case you missed it on Saturday, Dellin Betances and the Yankees had a bit of a blow-up and aren’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye these days.