Trump: Threats Against Jewish Centers ‘Horrible And Painful’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump called recent threats against Jewish Community Centers “horrible and painful.”

Trump made the remarks Tuesday after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture. He said the museum was a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms.”

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” the president said.

On Twitter earlier Tuesday morning, Hillary Clinton called the threats “troubling” and said “Everyone must speak out, starting w/@POTUS.”

JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2017

An earlier White House statement denounced “hatred and hate-motivated violence” without directly mentioning the recent threats against the centers or Jews. It said Trump “has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable.”

It followed a tweet by Ivanka Trump on Monday calling for “religious tolerance.” She tweeted “We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers,” and used the hashtag JCC.

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League also issued a statement saying that the “threats themselves are alarming, disruptive and must always be taken seriously,” CBS News reported.

We are still waiting to hear what administration will do to address ongoing threats to Jewish communities #answerthequestion https://t.co/eBSPz6krb4 — ADL (@ADL_National) February 20, 2017

Monday marked the fourth time that bomb threats were called into JCCs in 27 states across the country, CBS News reported. They have all been hoaxes.

The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department to investigate “possible civil rights violations in connection with threats” to the Jewish centers.

