Boomer & Carton: What A Wednesday On The Radio

With Boomer off one more day to recover from the Super Bowl grind, it was again up to Chris Simms to fill the Blonde Bomber’s shoes on Wednesday, and he did so with a helping hand from Craig.
The guys had a ton to discuss, including the news that Magic Johnson is now running the Lakers’ basketball operations, Darrelle Revis’ future with the Jets is cloudy at best, and Ryan Fitzpatrick, of all people, could end up back with Gang Green.
On a completely unrelated note, we found out that Craig often fancies himself a builder.