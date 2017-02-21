Darrelle Revis Court Hearing Delayed Until March 15, Reports Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Darrelle Revis’ initial day in court has been put on hold.

The Jets star, who has been charged with multiple felonies following a Pittsburgh street altercation, had been scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing Thursday, but that appearance has been delayed until March 15, according to multiple reports.

Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a misdemeanor.

The altercation occurred around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood. Dallas Cousins, 22, told police he approached Revis on the street after recognizing him and started taking cellphone video of the All-Pro football player only after Revis, 31, became agitated. Cousins said Revis then pushed him in the chest, grabbed the phone, attempted to delete the video and then tossed the phone in the street.

A police officer reviewed the video, which he said in a criminal complaint showed Revis, a native of nearby Aliquippa, becoming hostile but walking away before asking, “Why are you following me?” several times.

Cousins and his roommate, Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, who claims he tried to help his friend, were both knocked out for about 10 minutes before waking up to talk to police, authorities said. Neither they nor a witness whose statement appears in the criminal complaint saw who threw the punches. Another unidentified man, who might have been a friend of Revis’, had walked up on the scene, the complaint said.

The witness, Nathan Watt, told police that just after the altercation, Revis approached him with his fists clenched and said: “I’ve got more guys coming. Do you want to be next?”

Cousins and Jarvis declined medical treatment at the scene, but later went to a hospital. Cousins said he was diagnosed with a fracture near his eye, and Jarvis had a bruised cheek.

Jones said his client acted in self-defense and was also injured.

“He was not the aggressor that night,” he said. “He was 1,000 percent the victim. He tried to retreat. He did everything in his power to try to get this situation to die down, to de-escalate the situation that the other group started. Darrelle was by himself when he was physically assaulted by one of the men. And unfortunately, at what point in time do you say, ‘Enough is enough’?”

This past weekend, TMZ posted a video showing the men unconscious on the pavement, while another man’s voice is heard bragging about his role in the incident. The identity of that man is unclear; Revis’ attorneys insist it was not Revis.